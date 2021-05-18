Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,256 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $295,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.45. 32,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

