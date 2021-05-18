Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $209.02 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $209,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. 120,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,748. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

