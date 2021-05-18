Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $229.86 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 367.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.96% of Kansas City Southern worth $229,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

NYSE KSU traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,995. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.21. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

