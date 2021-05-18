Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.44% of L3Harris Technologies worth $181,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.35. 3,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

