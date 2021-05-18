Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,630,263 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,630,263 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.56% of Yandex worth $126,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,246,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 222,655 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

