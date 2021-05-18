Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 5,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,388,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

