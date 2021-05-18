Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

