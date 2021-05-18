State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.