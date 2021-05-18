State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.