State of Michigan Retirement System Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

