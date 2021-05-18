State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

