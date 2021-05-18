State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 597,791 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 597,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

