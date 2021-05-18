State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

LTC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

