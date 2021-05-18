State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.45 Million in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

