State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,815 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

