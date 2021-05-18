State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,712 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.