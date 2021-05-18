State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 130.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

