Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $127,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,145 shares of company stock worth $961,101 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

