Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$26.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOPMF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

