Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 509.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 1,923,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,474. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

