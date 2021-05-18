Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Put Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,056 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

