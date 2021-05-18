Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,031 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,922% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $906.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $409,469.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

