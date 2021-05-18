Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Consolidated Edison Call Options (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,457% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 call options.

Shares of ED opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $52,854,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

