Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gladstone Land Call Options (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

