Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,550 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $986.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

