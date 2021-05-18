Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $73,105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,566,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

MIC stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.