Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

