Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.