Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

