Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

