Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

