Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,440 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 716.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 181,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41.

