Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,015. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

