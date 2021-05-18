Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $426,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 3,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,718. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

