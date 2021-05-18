Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 960.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.