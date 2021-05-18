Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,468,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. 33,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.