Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 4,787 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 5.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.