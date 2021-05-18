Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

V traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $227.84. 44,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

