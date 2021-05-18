Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

