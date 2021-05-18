Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 238,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.