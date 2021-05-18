Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 73.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $315.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.38. The company has a market cap of $894.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

