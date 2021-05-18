Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

