Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,100 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $11,294,000.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BALY opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

