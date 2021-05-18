Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 84.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AXT were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,742,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTI opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.23 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

