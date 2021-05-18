Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $861.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $57.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

