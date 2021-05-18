Strs Ohio Trims Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.