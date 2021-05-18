Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.