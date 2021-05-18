Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $23,153,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.