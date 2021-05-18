Sumokoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $273,977.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $273,977.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00785406 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

