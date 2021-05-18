Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

